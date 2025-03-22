A singer from Leeds whose self-penned songs have been grilled by his students at the special provision school he teaches at has said he feels ready for his career to take off.

Marc Gunjal, from Morley, has previously performed at Headingley Stadium with his band Surefire Affair and at the Millennium Square after winning a singing competition but feels that now is the time for his career to really flourish.

Performing under the name Toxic Gem-in-I, Marc has released four singles since starting the project two years ago inspired by acts such as The Weeknd and Bruno Mars while also containing his own personal spin.

He spoke to the YEP after singing at the Oliver Awards at the Royal Armouries earlier this month, saying: “I’ve been gradually building up momentum and I think what I have is quite unique. This is the project where I’m really aiming to make headlines if possible.

“I did some original numbers that went down well. Maybe next year it’ll be the Brit Awards!”

Morley-born Marc Gunjal performing under the name 'Toxic Gem-In-I' at the Christmas light switch on in his home town/ | National World

Marc explained that he has maintained a love for music throughout his life since growing up admiring the music and dance moves of Michael Jackson.

He went from performing for family members to studying at a music college in London before coming back to Leeds and singing in three bands over the years.

He said: “I was a little bit shy but people seemed to think I was good so I’ve just pursued it since.

“I’ve been on some great stages already and I’m hoping to do the same with this new project.”

Marc Gunjal performing under the name of his solo project, Toxic Gem-In-I at the Oliver Awards in Leeds | Handout

This passion has been shared with the students he works with at Southway; a school which offers alternative provision for kids with behavioural, social, emotional and mental health difficulties who are at risk of being permanently excluded from mainstream education.

A music technology teacher and careers counsellor for 10 years, Marc said: “I help them find college courses and apprenticeships and their next steps in life. Many have given up on the education system and lack self-esteem so encouraging independence and finding them a future.

“It’s difficult but it’s a very rewarding job.”

Marc Gunjal from Morley says he's ready for his solo career to truly take off. | Handout

Marc said that he has run the tunes that he has written by his students, saying: “They certainly don’t mince their words!

“It’s worrying to think how they might respond but they think they’re great! They say ‘I would love to slag you off and give you some grief but it’s actually class!’

“I think it gives them motivation to do whatever they want and it’s amazing to work with them. It re-establishes my own passion for it and gives me that hunger to keep going.”

Since starting the solo project two years ago Marc has recorded songs with his friend Jamie Vee at his studio in the beautiful surroundings of Haworth.

Marc said: “It’s been a great partnership and it’s exciting times.

“I just feel like this is slightly different and now I’m hoping that we can get on the next step of the ladder. There’s so many closed doors in the industry so we just need that bit of luck and extra push.”

Marc is now getting ready to release his newest single ‘Screaming Out For Help’, which tackles mental health and is released on Friday, March 28, across all music platforms.

You can listen to Marc’s music by searching Toxic Gem-in-I on Spotify or find out more on his Instagram page.