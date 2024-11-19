Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anglo-Irish punk legends The Pogues have announced a reunion tour that features a date in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though they will be without their inimitable frontman Shane MacGowan, who died last year aged 65, the tour will feature original members James Fearnley, Jem Finer, and Spider Stacy along with special guests.

It will be the group’s first UK appearance since 2014 and will see them celebrate 40 years of their second album, ‘Rum, Sodomy and the Lash’ by playing the record in full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pogues will be playing in Leeds next May | Handout

It will not be the first time that the group has played without MacGowan, as well. The singer left the band in the early 1990s due to his ongoing drug and alcohol problems and the band continued, first with Joe Strummer of The Clash and later with Spider Stacy as frontmen.

The tour in next year will see them play at the O2 Academy in Leeds on May 1 followed by dates in Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle; with tickets going on sale this Friday (November 22) at 09.30am here.

The band are set to play the 1985 album Rum Sodomy & the Lash in full, including b sides, extended version tracks plus a special selection of their most beloved material.

Album highlights include Rainy Night in Soho, A Pair of Brown Eyes and Dirty Old Town.