Pete Tong bringing huge Ibiza Classics show to the First Direct Arena in Leeds to mark 10th anniversary
Featuring long-time collaborator Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra, Pete Tong has announced that he will perform Ibiza Classics Live at first direct arena in Leeds on December 10, 2025.
Ibiza Classics debuted in 2015, as part of BBC Radio 1’s Prom at London’s Royal Albert Hall paying musical homage to Ibiza and its infectious, energetic brand of club music.
Next year’s event will celebrate the best of 10 years and the huge success of the orchestral music event.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The new live show will include a host of special guest DJs and singers showcasing stunning reimagines of classic house tracks.
A spokesperson said: “Combining unique orchestration with unparalleled electronic production, ravers rejoice as it is set to be the party of the year reminiscent of the White Isle and its musical history!”
Working on new music, Pete has recently released his new single ‘Release Me’ from The Ibiza Classics series, featuring vocals from Poppy Baskcomb with co-production from Paul Harris and orchestral arrangement by Jules Buckley.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Monday 16th December at 10am and will be available online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.