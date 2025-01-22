Set to be a hit with the city’s budding recording artists, musicians and podcasters, the project has seen the building’s historic music library transformed into a dynamic new space, complete with specially created walk-in recording studios, pianos and podcasting facilities.

Having opened to the public this week and free for anyone to use, the new facilities mark a bold new direction for the library, and are aimed at ensuring that enjoying, making and listening to music is accessible for everyone in Leeds.

As well as being a huge step into the future for the 140-year-old library, the music project is a realisation of the vision started by Alice Eleanor Burbridge, the city’s first dedicated music librarian.

Known as Eleanor to friends, or Ms Burbridge for those with overdue books, when the music library opened in 1950, her aim was to ensure music was accessible to all and would play a role in breaking down social barriers in Leeds.

Amassing a unique collection of scores and books she laid the foundation for today’s impressive collection, which includes the UKs largest array of performance sets, hired to orchestras and choirs across the country.

Jamie Hutchison, senior librarian at Leeds Central Library, said: “Everyone at the library is thrilled to see this project completed and to have been part of the creation of what will be a transformative new space for both the library and our visitors.

“At its heart, the new music library is about giving people from all communities in Leeds a space to feel welcome, where they can come together, be creative and express themselves. Our aim is to become that cultural cornerstone of the city.”

“It’s also humbling to know that we’re making the vision Eleanor Burbridge had all those years ago a reality and hopefully inspiring the next generation of Leeds musicians and creatives to achieve their own ambitions.”

The new music library will also offer a programme of free and paid events while aspiring music entrepreneurs will be able to access support from BIPC Leeds. The space and equipment will also be available for commercial hire for events, generating important income for the service.

Funding for the project has come through a generous £267,000 grant from Arts Council England, with additional funding from Leeds City Council.

Check out our pictures from inside the new space in the gallery below.

