A popular club night is set to return to Leeds in the new year as its crowd sizes and demand grows and grows.

Club Classics Leeds will once again hold a Daytime Disco at Project House on Saturday, March 1, after a brilliant, sold out evening in November.

The event, which used to be held at The Old Woollen in Farsley, is aimed at the over 30s and is held from 5pm until 11pm so that party goers can make it home for a decent night’s sleep.

Launched in 2022 by DJ and promoter Gavin Lampitt, the night is dedicated to club classics and anthems from the nineties and noughties with live performers and special guests.

Club Classics will be bringing its Daytime Disco event back to Leeds on March 1 | Nish Patel

The new event comes after seven sell out shows in Leeds and a sell-out launch in Huddersfield.

Gavin said: "We have found the perfect event space to host our parties at Project House. It really has taken the night to the next level.

"What more can you ask for than partying and re-living your youth with likeminded people of a similar age in a safe hassle free environment?

"Starting at 5pm and running till 11pm means everybody can get home at a decent hour and you can even satisfy your appetite with the tasty food available from on-site food vendors".

He added that there is only limited availability of tickets for the March event.

Find out more information about Club Classics via the official social media pages and tickets on Skiddle.