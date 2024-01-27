Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Club Classics Leeds, formerly held at The Old Woollen in Farsley, is taking over city centre venue Mint Warehouse in March.

Launched in 2022 by DJ and promoter Gavin Lampitt, the night is dedicated to club classics and anthems from the nineties and noughties with live performers and special guests.

After its run at The Old Woollen suddenly came to an end in December, Gavin has now secured the 600-capacity Mint Warehouse for the next Club Classics event on March 16. He’s hoping it will be the sixth sell-out event in just over a year.

From 7pm-1.30am, Gavin will DJ alongside Marc Leaf, Tony Walker and Alice Bailey, with live performances from Bongo Dave and Amber Sax.

Leeds DJ Gavin Lampitt is the founder of Club Classics (Photo by Club Classics/National World)

Gavin told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “There’s a mixture of nerves and excitement. Before it was sold to a local crowd, and now it’s whether that crowd will come into town.

“But it opens up an avenue for a lot more people to come along and that’s exciting. It’s our biggest venue yet and it’s an awesome space.”

Gavin has been a DJ in Leeds for more than two decades, playing for clubs including Federation, Glasshouse, Love Leeds Gatecrasher, Fibre and Mission.

He promoted Funky Dory at Space nightclub for its seven-year run and also brought brands like Garlands, Pukka Up and Bora Bora to the city.

The Club Classics event promises a night of nostalgia for those who partied in Leeds in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Gavin added: “It’s nice to have a space for the older crowd that’s not just full of the young ‘uns - they’ve been there and done that, they want to be with people from their own time.