Having hosted sun-drenched parties in Ibiza before mastering warehouse raves in Leeds, Josh Demello feels ready to push the boat out and bring something new to the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds-born Josh has been learning the art of hosting events since he was 17-years-old and started putting them on with his friend Kane Towning in the city centre.

The two then went on their separate journeys, with Josh heading to Ibiza where across seven summers he DJ’d at the likes of Amnesia and Café del Mar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After returning to the city and combining their experience, Josh, now 35, and business partner Kane are putting on their most ambitious event yet, with Beyond The Woods festival at Hazlewood Castle.

The one-day boutique festival within the ancient woodland on Saturday, June 7, promises to blend the best electronic music with a focus on wellness, art and food.

Josh Demello (right) with his partner Kane Towning at Hazlewood Castle, where they will be hosting Beyond The Woods. | Simon Hulme

“It’s going to be amazing”, said Josh. “Leeds has never had anything like this before and people nowadays want more for their money and a proper experience.”

As well as the two stages for music - The Amphitheatre and The Treehouse - there will be a strong emphasis on health and holistic living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People don’t just want to go to a festival and drink now”, said Josh. “We are aware that people are more conscious these days and they would like to do a bit of yoga, check out some independent food stalls and meet some local people who make jewellery while they’re here. And that’s the plan.”

Josh Demello, now 35, started holding events in Leeds from the age of 17. | Simon Hulme

It will be the first festival of its kind in Leeds held in such surroundings, Josh said, and the former knight’s residence—which dates back to 1086—is sure to provide a breath-taking backdrop.

“I’m so excited”, said Josh. “It’s an incredible, magical little place.”

He added that the owners of “beautiful” Hazlewood Castle have been fully supportive of the dance music event, which is a far cry from their usual hosting of dog shows, weddings and corporate events

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They seem as excited as we are”, said Josh. “It’s something different for them and they are really up for it.

“They love the vision and the idea.”

Beyond The Woods will have two stages for music when it is held on Saturday, June 7. | Simon Hulme

Shuttlebuses will be running party-goers to and from the 2,500-capacity festival from Testbed on Hunslet Lane, which is a venue where Josh and Kane’s event company Arrival host their shows.

Beyond The Woods will be held from 1pm until 11pm before Testbed carries on the party until 4am.

“Tickets are flying”, he said. “To think that we might sell out even during these challenging times is a nice place to be in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s room to grow next year as well. We’re already hoping to scale it up to 6,000.”

Among the names playing at Beyond The Woods are Rossi, Saoirse, Mella Dee, Samuel Deep, Reeshy, Voigtmann, and Laidlaw, while Josh himself will be playing at The Treehouse.

He said it filled him with pride to see an improvement within the night-time economy in Leeds over the last year and he feels that Beyond The Woods will be testament to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so proud of Leeds because it’s regained its crown. It’s great to see the city thriving again and the nightlife is once again booming.”

For tickets for Beyond The Woods visit the Skiddle page, or for more information go to their Instagram.