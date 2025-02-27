The line-up has been unveiled for a brand new dance and electronic music festival being held in historic woodland near Leeds.

Taking place on Saturday, (June 7), Beyond The Woods will be Leeds' first-ever open-air woodland festival, set deep within the enchanting grounds of Hazelwood Castle.

Nestled in 77 acres of landscaped gardens and ancient woodland, this historic former knight’s residence—dating back to 1086—provides a breath-taking backdrop for a unique fusion of music, arts, wellness, and food.

The festival's main stage, The Amphitheatre, is hosted by Amsterdam-based collective Slamfunk | Beyond The Woods

A brand-new festival concept brought to life by Arrival Events, Beyond The Woods aims to blend cutting-edge underground music with immersive art and restorative experiences in nature.

The festival’s main stage, The Amphitheatre, will be hosted by Slapfunk and features a line-up including Rossi, Saoirse, Mella Dee, Samuel Deep, Reeshy, Voigtmann, and Laidlaw—all performing beneath a canopy of towering willow trees.

The second stage, The Treehouse, will be powered by Ruckus24, showcasing DXNBY, Julian Fijma, Josh Demello, Ola & Lucia, bringing deep grooves and high-energy selections to the forest floor.

A landmark moment for Leeds' festival scene, Beyond The Woods invites you to lose yourself in sound and nature for an unforgettable day of rhythm, movement, and discovery.

Organiser Josh Demello said: “Beyond The Woods is something we’ve wanted to bring to life for a long time. Leeds has such a rich music culture, but there’s never been anything quite like this—a proper open-air festival deep in the woods, blending underground music, art, and wellness in a really immersive way. Hazelwood Castle is the perfect setting, and we wanted to create something that feels special and intimate but still has that energy and edge.

“I've been running events in Leeds for 15 years, and my companies, Arrival and Ruckus24, are among the leading brands in the city. Launching our own festival feels like the natural next step—something fresh for Leeds and a chance to bring people together in a completely unique setting. The response has been incredible, and we’re really excited for what’s to come.”