There are many fantastic places in the city for artists to take the stage, including Roundhay Park which became a hotspot for open air concerts in the 1980s and 90s.
From popstars to rock bands, locals will remember their favourite musicians lighting up in crowds of thousands.
And we have rounded up 11 concerts in Leeds that the people of Leeds say are unforgettable.
1. Rolling Stones at Roundhay Park, 1982
More than 120,000 fans were at Roundhay Park on a summer day in July 1982 for the final concert of the 32-date tour. It was not the first time the Rolling Stones had played in the city; they played at the University of Leeds’ Refectory in March 1971. Photo: National World
2. Michael Jackson at Roundhay Park, 1988
Michael Jackson celebrated his 30th birthday in Leeds as he took to the stage at Roundhay Park in August 1988. More than 90,000 fans joined in unison to wish Michael Jackson many happy returns. Photo: National World
3. David Bowie at Rollarena , 1973.
Bowie performed in Leeds at the old Rollarena on Kirkstall Road, treating fans to his alter ego Ziggy Stardust all the way back in 1973.
4. Madonna at Roundhay Park, 1987
Madonna took to the stage to open the European leg of her Who's That Girl World Tour at Roundhay Park in August 1987. More than 73,000 fans came to see the Material Girl singer. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Bruce Springsteen at Roundhay Park, 1989
Bruce Springsteen performed on an open air stage in July 1985. 80,000 adoring fans came to see the American rock singer perform in Leeds. Photo: National World
6. Rory Gallagher performs on stage, Leeds City Hall, 1971, L-R Rory Gallagher, Gerry McAvoy, Wilgar Campbell. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
Rory Gallagher at Leeds Town Hall in 1971 performing with Gerry McAvoy and Wilgar Campbell. Photo: Michael Putland/Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.