But 2024 felt like a particularly significant one for the musical landscape of Leeds, not least because it saw Conservatoire-formed band English Teacher take home the Mercury Music Prize for their debut album.

And there was plenty more that marked the year out besides that, including unforgettable shows and significant milestones.

Check out our list of ten music events that helped shape and soundtrack the year in the gallery below, and let us know if there’s anything you think should have been included in the comment section.

✨ Find out all about the biggest stories Leeds with the Yorkshire Evening Post's breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up 👇

1 . English Teacher win the Mercury English Teacher, formed at Leeds Conservatoire in 2020, made history as they became the first act from outside of London to win the highly-coveted Mercury Music Prize in 10 years. The richly deserved award was for their sublime, ambitious debut record 'This Could Be Texas'. | John Marshall/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . Yard Act at Millennium Square Leeds band Yard Act topped off a year that saw them release their brilliant second album 'Where's My Utopia?' with a huge homecoming show at the Millennium Square. Support came from fellow Leeds acts English Teacher and Ultimate Thunder to hammer home the feeling of celebration for the city. | Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Festival 2024 Lana Del Rey was among the huge names to perform at this year's Leeds Festival alongside the likes of Liam Gallagher, Fred Again, The Prodigy and Blink 182. Heavy winds forced numerous acts to cancel but it was still another brilliant year for the Bramham Park event. | Gerard Binks Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . The Wardrobe 25th anniversary The Wardrobe marked 25 years since it first opened in some style; with intimate performances coming from the likes of The Libertines, Corinne Bailey Rae, The Vaccines and Gossip. | National World Photo Sales

5 . Live at Leeds in the Park Melanie C was among the acts to play at Live At Leeds In The Park this year, with tracks from her Spice Girls days going down a treat with the Temple Newsam crowd. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales

6 . Russell Crowe Hollywood star Russell Crowe brought his Indoor Garden Party show to the Brudenell Social Club for a wonderfully intimate evening in July. You couldn't escape the feeling of awe as the Aussie, who recently became one of a number of A-list stakeholders in Leeds United, recounted tales aplenty during the two-hour show. | National World Photo Sales