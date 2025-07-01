Men’s Choir to perform American extravaganza in Ilkley

The celebrated Leeds Male Voice Choir are in final rehearsals for an exciting concert of American favourites at St Margaret’s Church in Ilkley on Saturday 5 July at 7.30pm.

Under the direction of Musical Director Tim Knight, the choir has departed from much of the traditional male voice choir repertoire, drawing on influences from men’s choirs overseas while still paying homage to the choir’s local roots. The choir regularly draws in new singers of all ages and backgrounds, with five new singers performing their debut concert on 5 July in Ilkley.

An Atlantic Rhapsody will feature a host of music including pieces by Samuel Barber, Eric Whitacre, Randall Thompson alongside music made famous by The Mama’s & The Papas, The Beach Boys, Nat King Cole and Michael Bublé.

Mr Knight says: “Leeds Male Voice Choir has a vast repertoire of music, and regularly present themed concerts. For our visit to Ilkley, we have chosen music from across the Atlantic from the sacred and popular music genres. There will be plenty to tap your foot to and some to nourish the more serious-minded listener. It’s well worth crossing the wide water to enjoy our Atlantic Rhapsody!”

An Atlantic Rhapsody takes place at St Margaret’s Church, Queen Street, Ilkley, LS29 9QL on Saturday 5 July at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available via https://leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk/ or at the Grove Bookshop, The Grove Promenade, Ilkley, LS29 9QL