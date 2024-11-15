Meadowhall welcomes beauty retailer Space NK in time for Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hugely popular beauty retailer Space NK is opening its doors at Meadowhall this Saturday, (16th November) just in time for Christmas.

The new store will be located on the High Street, opposite Mango and next to KIKO Milano, bringing Space NK’s range of luxury beauty products and best-selling skincare, makeup and haircare brands to the centre’s line up of exciting retailers.

From self-care gift sets to make-up must-haves, the store will be a go-to for shoppers searching for the perfect gift this festive season.

To celebrate the opening, Space NK will be welcoming visitors in style with a whole host of activities this Saturday, with the first 100 shoppers receiving a free Space NK goodie bag and the first 200 that spend £100 or more taking home a gift with their purchase.

A ‘Spin to Win’ wheel will also give those that spend £25 the chance to take home an extra treat as they sample the beauty range on offer in store.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, commented: “We’re so excited to be welcoming Space NK to Meadowhall, especially in the run up to Christmas.

“We know how popular the retailer is with those searching for their skincare staples or the latest trending product, so we’ve no doubt it will prove a hit with shoppers as they visit us over the coming weeks to pick out the perfect festive treat. We’re always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience here at Meadowhall, and Space NK joining as the latest exciting new store allows us to do just that.”

Charlie Evans, Head of Retail at Space NK, added: “We are thrilled to be opening in the Meadowhall shopping centre, our first store in Sheffield. Our beauty experts will be able to help you explore, experiment and enjoy our beauty brands. We cannot wait to meet you all.”

Space NK is the latest addition to Meadowhall’s retail offering in recent months, including the new Frasers flagship store.

For more information or to plan your festive day out at the Meadowhall, visit www.meadowhall.co.uk