Love at Leeds Dock: Fearns teams up with Single & Mingle for night of match-making

Fearns

Singletons in the city can head to Fearns in Leeds Dock later this month, when the kitchen, bar and events space will be hosting a match-making event on Sunday 12th October in partnership with Single & Mingle.

Between 4pm and 6.30pm, guests can meet like-minded people in Fearns’ relaxed social space with its stylish interiors, and a promise of no awkward moments.

With tickets starting from £11.95, Fearns will also be running their Happy Hour offer to help keep the vibes and conversations flowing, which consists of:

Two cocktails for £13

£5 for selected bottled beers

Discounted prices on selected bottles of wine

Fearns' interior

Lucie Ashley at Single & Mingle said, “We’ve been connecting love birds since 2021. We do not do speed dating events. Instead, we've created something truly unique that allows guests to mix and mingle at their own pace. No four-minute time limits which can feel like not enough time if you click with someone, and a lifetime if you don't.”

Fearns is also home to a dedicated cocktail menu that includes classics and specialties including the Fearns’ Signature, Bakewell Sour, Cosmo Daisy, and Solero. The venue also serves expertly crafted coffee and boasts a unique drinks menu with a large range of low alcohol and non-alcoholic cocktails, mocktails and beers.

The venue is open seven days a week serving breakfast, twists on classic lunch dishes and, of course, increasingly popular Sunday dinners with vegetarian and vegan options, and is located in the same building as Department, a co-working space on The Boulevard.

To find out more about the Single & Mingle event this October, visit: https://events.singleandmingle.uk/event/leeds-singles-event-ages-20-35-vbifh

To find out more about Fearns visit https://www.fearnsuk.com/. Follow Fearns on social media via www.instagram.com/fearnsleedsdock