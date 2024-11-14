Local housebuilder invites house hunters to First Time Buyer event in Hessle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is inviting people ready to step on the housing ladder to a First Time Buyer event at its Hesslewood Park development in Hessle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 23rd November, between 10am and 5.30pm, house hunters can visit David Wilson Homes’ Hesslewood Park to find out more about the housebuilder’s First Time Buyer offering.

At the event, potential buyers will be able to meet with a New Homes Mortgage Specialist, who will give advice on budgets, obtaining quotes, and affordability criteria. The New Homes Mortgage Specialist will also provide insights on why now could be the ideal time to buy, potentially making an apartment purchase more cost-effective than continuing to rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 luxury off-plan apartments have recently launched at Hesslewood Park, with one-bedroom apartments starting at £125,000 and two-bedroom apartments at £145,000. Demand for these apartments has been strong, with four already reserved in the past month, leaving just eight remaining. Interested buyers can take a virtual video tour of the apartments to get a sense of the spacious layout and contemporary design, helping them make an informed decision about buying off-plan.

Hesslewood Park Apartments

Sarah Hanna, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Hesslewood Park development in Hessle, said: “Our upcoming event at our Hesslewood Park development is a great chance for any first time buyers to find out how to step onto the property ladder with a new-build apartment.

“Our sales team and New Homes Mortgage Specialist will be on hand to offer helpful, personalised advice, so that first time buyers can be as equipped with as much information as possible before committing to their first home purchase.

“We hope this event can showcase to first time buyers the benefits of purchasing a new-build home and how we can support them in making their move to Hesslewood Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hesslewood Park is in the ideal location for semi-rural living with countryside views surrounding the development, yet a short drive from road networks connecting buyers to Lincolnshire, Beverley and Hull. Locally, buyers can reach Hessle town centre in just five minutes where they will find a range of amenities.

For further information on David Wilson Homes’ Hesslewood Park development visit: https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev001868-hesslewood-park/