Local Comedian Liam Darcy puts down the microphone and picks up the boxing gloves!
On June 29, Leeds born Comedian Liam Darcy will be stepping through the ropes to take part in a boxing match to raise funds for Marie Curie Hospice.
The event is run by White Collar Fighter and takes place on June 29 at John Charles Centre For Sport in Leeds.
When asked why he chose to take part, Liam said: ”Marie Curie Hospice is a charity very close to my heart, they cared for my Grandad in his last few days until he passed and made the overall experience of losing a family member a lot easier.”
The donation link to Liam’s fundraiser can be found below.