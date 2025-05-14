Local Comedian Liam Darcy puts down the microphone and picks up the boxing gloves!

Liam Darcy, a Stand-Up Comedian from Leeds is putting down the microphone for seven weeks as he prepares to enter the boxing ring to raise money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On June 29, Leeds born Comedian Liam Darcy will be stepping through the ropes to take part in a boxing match to raise funds for Marie Curie Hospice.

The event is run by White Collar Fighter and takes place on June 29 at John Charles Centre For Sport in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked why he chose to take part, Liam said: ”Marie Curie Hospice is a charity very close to my heart, they cared for my Grandad in his last few days until he passed and made the overall experience of losing a family member a lot easier.”

The donation link to Liam’s fundraiser can be found below.