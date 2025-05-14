Local Comedian Liam Darcy puts down the microphone and picks up the boxing gloves!

By Liam Darcy
Contributor
Published 14th May 2025, 07:18 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 12:56 BST
Liam Darcy, a Stand-Up Comedian from Leeds is putting down the microphone for seven weeks as he prepares to enter the boxing ring to raise money.

On June 29, Leeds born Comedian Liam Darcy will be stepping through the ropes to take part in a boxing match to raise funds for Marie Curie Hospice.

Most Popular

The event is run by White Collar Fighter and takes place on June 29 at John Charles Centre For Sport in Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked why he chose to take part, Liam said: ”Marie Curie Hospice is a charity very close to my heart, they cared for my Grandad in his last few days until he passed and made the overall experience of losing a family member a lot easier.”

The donation link to Liam’s fundraiser can be found below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/charity-boxing-match-to-raise-funds-for-marie-curie-hospice

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice