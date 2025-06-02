Local care home hosts summer fair

Highfield Care Home is excited to announce its annual Summer Fair, welcoming residents, their families, and members of the local community to join in an afternoon of fun and festivities. The event will take place on 14th of August from 2pm to 4pm in the Highfield Care Home gardens.

The Summer Fair promises a variety of engaging activities, including family friendly games, refreshments, live entertainment, and opportunities to shop the local stalls. It is an open invitation for all ages to come together to celebrate the summer season and foster a sense of community spirit.

General Manager, Luke Owens, commented; “We are thrilled to open our doors and share this special occasion with the community. Our Summer Fair is a wonderful opportunity to bring people together, create joyful memories, and showcase the warm and welcoming environment that Highfield Care Home offers. We look forward to seeing families, friends and neighbours come out to enjoy the day with us.”

Residents and guests are encouraged to bring friends and family for an afternoon filled with laughter, music and community spirit.

Summer Fair at Highfield

Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.