Local care home hosts free 'Understanding Dementia' talk

By Georgia Johnson
Contributor
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 12:04 BST
In order to support residents’ relatives and friends, and the local community, Barchester’s Ouse View Care Home in Fulford, York, is hosting a free Understanding Dementia Talk on 19th February 11am – 12pm and is inviting members of the community to attend.

Special guest Craig Colligan, Dementia Nurse Specialist, who is specially trained in dementia care from Barchester Healthcare will deliver the talk which will cover topics such as how to spot the first signs of dementia, how to get a diagnosis and how to look after your loved one living with dementia. There will be plenty of time for Q&A during and at the end of the session. Please come along to Ouse View Care Home on February 19th for 11am if you would like to attend.

General Manager, Rebekka, says: “We want to help and support relatives, friends and members of our local community who have loved ones who are living with dementia. We are inviting everyone to come along and listen to our talk to raise awareness of the condition and to help give people some information and coping strategies. Please RSVP to [email protected] or give us a call if you would like to attend.”

Ouse View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Ouse View provides dementia care, residential care and respite care.

