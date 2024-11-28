Leeds Sanctuary to host Blue Christmas service

Leeds Sanctuary would love to welcome you to a Blue Christmas service on Tuesday 10 December at 5.30pm.

For many people, Christmas creates complicated emotions; it can be a very exciting time with opportunities for much joy, but it can also enhance feelings of grief, anxiety and loneliness. Mass celebration at a time when many are unable to celebrate, perhaps due to poverty or war, can also raise feelings of guilt, and holding these emotions together can be overwhelming and exhausting.

In an effort to Hush the Noise of the season, Leeds Sanctuary are creating a space to acknowledge and reflect on these tangled and complicated emotions through quiet moments, creativity, prayer and reflection, with a capella music to be provided by local group, The Vessel Collective.

The venue for the service will be Mill Hill Chapel, in the heart of Leeds city centre, and doors will open at 5.15pm. The service will run from 5.30pm - 6.30pm, with wine, hot drinks and mince pies to be served afterwards. If you’d like to come, no ticket is required but you can help us plan our catering by registering your interest at bit.ly/lsbc24. While this service will be rooted in Leeds Sanctuary's Methodist Christian heritage, we do welcome people of all faiths or none, and would love to welcome you.