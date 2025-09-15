Leeds Male Voice Choir to sing in Ireland Wood

Leeds Male Voice Choir are in final rehearsals for "Around the World in 80 Minutes”, a concert of music from across the globe on Saturday 20 September at St Paul’s Church, Ireland Wood in Leeds.

The choir regularly sings across Leeds and the North of England and in recent years has expanded to seventy singers, several of which will be singing with the choir for the first time at St Paul’s. The music will include pieces from across the United Kingdom, America, Canada and Russia, with pieces made famous by the Beatles, Samuel Barber, The Mamas & The Papas and Louis Armstrong.

Musical Director Tim Knight says "We aim to take music into the different parts of Leeds, and we're delighted to visiting this wonderful church for the first time. We have a varied programme which we are about to take on tour to Scotland and Cumbria. From foot stompers to thought provokers, it's all here in this selection of music".

This is the last chance to see the choir in Leeds before they hit the road for their autumn tour in the Borders of Scotland and Cumbria; which culminates in England’s most northerly cathedral at Carlisle.

Leeds Male Voice Choir in Concert

Around the World in Eighty Minutes takes place on Saturday 20 September at 19:30 at St Paul's Church, Raynel Drive, Ireland Wood, Leeds, LS16 6BS. Tickets are available via https://www.leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk/