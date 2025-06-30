Leeds hosts marketing & AI event for northern business leaders

Future Forum, a fresh new event series for brands and innovators, announces its next event The CMO Guide to AI in Practice, taking place on Wednesday 9th July from 2-5 pm at The Terrace in Leeds, this event is designed for brand-side CMOs, senior marketers and strategists looking to understand consumer expectations and what the future holds for brands navigating AI in search and marketing.

Attendees will hear from marketing, tech and brand leaders sharing their blueprints for AI marketing and insights on how to be found in AI search. Alongside providing real-world insights and experiment results, they’ll explain how to retain a brand's ‘human touch’ and originality, AI integration to enhance automation in sales and marketing, which tools and strategies have worked best to improve efficiency and more!

Charlie Hartley, Brand Strategist at Show + Tell, and Daniel Swepson, Marketing Director at Next Chapter, will begin with their talk ‘The blueprint for AI-driven marketing’, accompanied by Oliver Sissons, Search Director at Reboot Online, who will follow with ‘How to get found in AI search’. These talks will be followed by networking and a BBQ/drinks afternoon for a relaxed and sociable afternoon with fellow experts and leaders.

Jess Gupta from Show + Tell explained: “We set up Future Forum to provide a space for senior marketers to build long-lasting, valuable connections and learn from each other while having fun. CMOs and Heads of Marketing can often find themselves in a silo, so our events are designed to bring them out of that for a few hours, and create opportunities for discussion and sharing practical use cases relevant to each event’s theme. Our July event is taking place in the heart of Leeds city centre, and focuses on practical ways senior marketers can embed AI into their day-to-day, utilising more than just ChatGPT for content creation.”

Join to meet a friendly network of new connections, enjoy a summer rooftop BBQ, and leave with practical takeaways that’ll keep you ahead of the game.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday 9th July

Time: 2pm - 5pm

Location: The Terrace, 3 Wellington Place, Leeds, LS1 4AP

Tickets & Info: https://www.future-forum.uk/