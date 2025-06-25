Leeds Community Art Exhibition aims to tackle mental health stigma

A community art exhibition and programme of wellbeing events is to be held in Leeds to celebrate the beautiful works of the late Artist and Fashion Designer, Joshua Van Leader, and help break down the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction.

The ‘Inspire to Inspire’ exhibition will take place at New York Square (NYSQ) in Leeds, from 8 July to 27 September 2025. It will showcase and celebrate the extraordinary artistic works of Joshua Van Leader, who passed away in 2022, after losing his battle with his own mental health.

It comprises a range of informal, warm and thoughtfully curated speaker and workshop events that aim to reduce stigma surrounding mental health through artistic expression and dialogue, fostering understanding and connection within the local community.

Mark Leader, Joshua’s father and Project Lead of the JVL organisation, said: “It’s a free exhibition and everyone is welcome. Leeds holds a special place in our hearts as this is where Joshua was born and returned to later as an adult, amongst so many family and friends in the local area that helped shape his very personal and caring character. We hope that by sharing Joshua’s portfolio of work with the local community, in a space where mental health is discussed openly and honestly, we can create a transformative space - where art, nature and mental health advocacy intersect.”

Joshua Van Leader

Joshua’s story is truly inspiring. He led a very passionate and tenacious life, and fell in love with art and men's fashion during his time in Adelaide, which was one of the happiest periods in his adult life. He went on to create a range of astonishing pieces of work that covers fine and abstract art, men’s fashion clothing, a range of beautiful and thought provoking poetry books aimed at helping others with their mental health.”

Speaker events taking place as part of the ‘Inspire to Inspire’ exhibition include:

Andy's Man Club - Speaker workshop to raise awareness and help prevent other families from going through the heartache and grief caused by suicide, by encouraging men to speak openly about their issues.

Speak their name - Exhibit of the Yorkshire Speak Their Name suicide memorial quilt

Solaris Healing “Rewiring the Mind: Releasing Subconscious Blocks to Unlock Your True Path” - A powerful exploration into the root causes of mental and emotional struggle, not as disorders, but as the mind’s way of trying to keep us safe. Learn how releasing them can open the door to authenticity, confidence, and aligned living.

Mark continues: “We know that those battling mental health and addiction go through very challenging times, as do those who know and love them. ‘Inspire to Inspire’ aims to celebrate not only Joshua’s artistic legacy, but all local artists, while fostering important discussions around mental health and creativity. What we did not know until after Joshua’s passing, was how many people he had helped with their own mental health, he had saved so many people. This is what we are most proud of as his family and friends. He left them in a better place after spending time with him.

Joshua Van Leader

We hope to bring the Leeds community together, and help people find their way forward, through the celebration of creativity, so that they are able to cope with and manage their experiences through the joy of art. More than anything, we want the exhibition to bring people together to chat, open up dialogue and provide them with support, in a friendly and reflective space.”

The art exhibition and programme has been put together in collaboration with Magpie (a creative communications agency in Leeds, operating in the health, education, arts sectors delivering behaviour change campaigns), in the wake of 2025 research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), which revealed a concerning deterioration in mental health across England and Wales since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report also reveals a troubling increase in 'deaths of despair' – deaths attributed to alcohol, drugs, and suicide. These deaths have risen by 24% since the pandemic, equating to approximately 3,700 additional deaths in 2023 compared to pre-pandemic levels. This surge is strongly linked to worsening mental health conditions.

Production venue kindly provided by Moda Living, In Kind Supporter of Joshua Van Leader Limited.