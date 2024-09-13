Introducing Yorkshire's Newest Luxury Wellness Escape: The Old Reservoir Retreat

The Old Reservoir Retreat, a luxurious wellness sanctuary nestled in the scenic Ilkley countryside, is set to welcome its first guests this month.

This extraordinary retreat promises to be the ultimate escape for those seeking relaxation, offering a seamless blend of luxury accommodation, ESPA beauty treatments, gourmet dining, and access to cutting-edge therapies like cryotherapy, ozone therapy, and thermotherapy.

Guests can curate their perfect wellness journey with the help of a personalised concierge service, ensuring a unique and tailored experience. From sound baths, yoga, and pilates to breath work, fitness, and fine dining, the retreat offers an array of activities to suit every need.

Once a Victorian reservoir, The Old Reservoir Retreat has been expertly transformed by award-winning Yorkshire-based interior designer Faye Robinson into a luxurious getaway, complete with a green roof and stunning views. This tranquil hideaway combines the natural beauty of its surroundings with state-of-the-art wellness treatments, providing an unparalleled experience.

Claire Greenwood, the visionary founder of The Old Reservoir Retreat, also runs luxury contrast therapy spa, Fire & Ice, which is located at the same venue. Specialising in cryotherapy, thermotherapy, ozone therapy, as well as the new addition of live blood analysis, and health screenings, the spa emphasises preventative healthcare. This expertise plays a key role in Claire's latest venture, enabling her to expand her holistic approach. The retreat offers a unique blend of luxury overnight stays, wellness treatments, classes, and private dining experiences, all within an intimate boutique setting.

"I saw an opportunity to create a luxury micro-retreat where people can truly take time for themselves in a special, secluded setting," says Claire Greenwood. "The Old Reservoir is designed to be a luxurious, calming space where we offer exceptional experiences, working alongside elite professionals and local businesses. Our goal is to create events and experiences that cater to everyone, whether it’s exploring mindset, skin health, menopause, stress management, or nutrition."

The retreat offers access to a range of premium treatments as well as oxygen saunas and a luxury hot tub, offering guests ultimate relaxation during their stay. The accommodation includes two super king bedrooms suitable for up to four guests, an en-suite bathroom, a courtyard, and a separate shower room. The venue is also available for private hire, providing a truly unique and exclusive relaxation experience.

The Old Reservoir Retreat is more than just a wellness destination - it’s a place where guests can immerse themselves in a tailor-made, luxurious experience, surrounded by the serene beauty of the Ilkley countryside.