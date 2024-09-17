How to spend the perfect Friday night in Leeds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Gaucho Leeds invites guests to gather their tribe for a night of indulgence with a specially curated sharing menu paired with signature cocktails - available every Friday from 5pm.
The “Cocktails and Steaks with Mates” experience begins the moment guests walk through the door, choose between the refreshing Kiwi Gimlet or the exotic Yerba Maté Jasmine Fizz, setting the tone for the evening ahead.
Guests will then move on to the starters, where they can select from a choice of salmon tacos, mini empanadas, or beetroot and smashed avocado tostada. Each starter is perfectly paired with a choice of either a Margarita with Chimichurri Salt or the bold and rich Malbec El Chueco, offering a harmonious blend of flavours to elevate the dining experience.
The main course is a true celebration of Argentine grilling, featuring a sharing board of three succulent cuts of steak: including Gaucho’s iconic Churrasco Cuadril, as well as Chorizo, and Ancho. These premium cuts are served with bottomless chips and Gaucho’s signature chimichurri sauce.
Gaucho’s “Cocktails and Steaks with Mates” menu ends on a high note with the Alfajores cocktail—a delightful dessert in a glass inspired by the classic Argentine confection.
Whether you’re gathering with friends, family, or colleagues, “Cocktails and Steaks with Mates” offers the perfect way to celebrate the end of the week.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.