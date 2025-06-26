Honey Thief makes York a little bit sweeter with a VIP launch party on Friday night

York’s about to get seriously buzzed as Honey Thief, a bold new Yorkshire hard honey drinks brand, swings into town for an exclusive VIP Launch Party on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 5-8pm tomorrow night (Friday 27th June), York’s legendary Hooting Owl Distillery will transform into a honey-drenched hideaway to toast the launch of new naughty by nature drinks brand, Honey Thief.

SPOT ARTHUR THE BEAR AROUND YORK ON FRIDAY 27TH JUNE TO SNAG A TICKET…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep your eyes peeled in York city centre on Friday for the one and only Arthur the Bear - Honey Thief’s very cheeky, honey-loving mascot. He will be trying his hardest to steal the honey!

Arthur the Honey Thief Bear

Simply snap a pic or a selfie with Arthur, tag @HoneyThiefOfficial and @HootingOwlDistilleryYork on Instagram and you could be on the guest list faster than you can say “Botanical Buzz”.

You can be among the first to sip this summer’s hottest new drink; a bold, boozy nectar made here in York with 100% sustainable, ethically sourced European honey. With four indulgent hard honey liqueur flavours and sparkling ready to drink cans, Honey Thief is sweet, smooth and just a little bit wild…

You’ll sip nectar-laced cocktails made by world-renowned champion mixologist Jamie Stephenson, indulge in flavour explosions, and rub shoulders with the creators of this buzz-worthy new drink as well as press and influencers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect sweet golden nectar, cheeky fun and delicious cocktails created by a champion bartender and authority on cocktails. The sensational serves created by Jamie will include:

Arthur the Honey Thief Bear has stolen the honey

Honey Thief Gooseberry Cool – A sparkling, gooseberry, appley delight with a Honey Thief Elderflower honey hit.

Botanical Buzz - A thyme-infused gin punch fizzing with elderflower Honey Thief sparkling.

What’s the Buzz About?

Honey Thief is made in York and crafted with sustainable, ethically-sourced honey direct from European apiaries. It’s available now in sleek cans and sweet-as-sin liqueur bottles via HoneyThief.co.uk and Amazon.

Want in? Find Arthur the Bear in York. Tag, snap, win!*

Friday 27th June | 5–8pm | Hooting Owl Distillery, York

#FollowTheThief #HoneyThiefLaunch #ArthurOnTheLoose #York

Simply snap a pic or a selfie with Arthur, tag @HoneyThiefOfficial and @HootingOwlDistilleryYork on Instagram and you could be on the guest list faster than you can say “Botanical Buzz”.