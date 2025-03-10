Glaucoma UK’s World Glaucoma Week campaign encourages people to make eye health a conversation

As part of this year’s World Glaucoma Week, Glaucoma UK is encouraging people to make eye health part of their conversations – whether by booking an eye test, raising awareness, or learning more about glaucoma.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Glaucoma Week (WGW) is an annual event bringing together health organisations and charities from around the world to raise awareness of glaucoma and the importance of eye health.

This year, WGW runs from March 9 to 15, coinciding with several religious and cultural events, including Ramadan, Holi, Hola Mohalla, Purim, and St Patrick’s Day. Glaucoma UK is urging people celebrating these events to talk about eye health with their families, friends and their wider communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While these celebrations come from different traditions, they share a common theme: bringing people together. Through prayers, feasts and social gatherings, these holidays offer a valuable opportunity to discuss the importance of prioritising our eye health.

Image credit: Glaucoma UK

Joanne Creighton, Chief Executive of Glaucoma UK, said: “This year World Glaucoma Week falls alongside many religious and cultural events that bring people together. We want to encourage people to talk about glaucoma during these celebrations with friends and family.

"Because glaucoma can be symptomless, raising awareness is crucial. And these conversations don’t have to stop here – glaucoma awareness is vital all year round. A simple conversation might prompt someone to book an eye test and save their sight.”

Glaucoma UK has developed a range of resources to help people talk about glaucoma and protect their eye health. To start raising awareness in your community, visit the Glaucoma UK website and download their conversation starters at www.glaucoma.uk/make-eye-health-a-conversation

For more information, please visit our website glaucoma.uk

Glaucoma helpline: 01233 648 170 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am–5.00pm).

Image credit: Glaucoma UK.