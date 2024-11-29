Get Weird this Xmas and turn up the festive fun with Junkyard Golf Club!

Looking for a Christmas party that’s anything but traditional? Junkyard Golf Club is the ultimate place for works Christmas parties, Friendsmas get-togethers, or even a cheeky festive date night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forget the boring sit-down meals and dull discos this Christmas, and celebrate in a way that’s as wild and crazy as the season itself! This year, Junkyard Golf Club is transforming into a Christmas Crazy Golf Playground, decked out with mashed-up courses and enough festive flair to light up your season.

Pair your game with their exclusive Christmas cocktails—Fireball, Snowball, or Glitterball—and don’t forget to try the Naughty or Nice shots to keep the celebrations rolling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get weird this Xmas with Junkyard Golf Club and make it one to remember. Whether you’re teeing off with the office, catching up with mates, or starting a holiday romance, Junkyard Golf Club guarantees laughs, good vibes, and festive chaos.

Christmas at Junkyard Golf Club

Christmas at Junkyard Golf Club