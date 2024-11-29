Get Weird this Xmas and turn up the festive fun with Junkyard Golf Club!

By Sophie Gwilt
Contributor
Published 29th Nov 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 12:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Looking for a Christmas party that’s anything but traditional? Junkyard Golf Club is the ultimate place for works Christmas parties, Friendsmas get-togethers, or even a cheeky festive date night.

Forget the boring sit-down meals and dull discos this Christmas, and celebrate in a way that’s as wild and crazy as the season itself! This year, Junkyard Golf Club is transforming into a Christmas Crazy Golf Playground, decked out with mashed-up courses and enough festive flair to light up your season.

Pair your game with their exclusive Christmas cocktails—Fireball, Snowball, or Glitterball—and don’t forget to try the Naughty or Nice shots to keep the celebrations rolling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get weird this Xmas with Junkyard Golf Club and make it one to remember. Whether you’re teeing off with the office, catching up with mates, or starting a holiday romance, Junkyard Golf Club guarantees laughs, good vibes, and festive chaos.

Christmas at Junkyard Golf ClubChristmas at Junkyard Golf Club
Christmas at Junkyard Golf Club
Christmas at Junkyard Golf ClubChristmas at Junkyard Golf Club
Christmas at Junkyard Golf Club
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice