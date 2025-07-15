Get involved with skateable sculptures at the MakerWorld Gallery

The MakerWorld Gallery will be home to an innovative skateable sculptural installation, Drift Tricks, this summer.

The MakerWorld Gallery will be home to an innovative interactive sculptural installation, Drift Tricks, this summer. The installation is designed to spark play, movement and creativity for people of all ages.

The installation will be open to the public from 24 July until 30 August, with exhibition hours every Thursday and Saturday from 11am to 3pm at the MakerWorld Gallery in the Piazza Centre.

On Thursday 24 July, visitors are invited to take part in two special workshops designed to help everyone experience the sculptures in new and imaginative ways.

Drift Tricks poster

The first workshop, Drift Tricks – Play, Move, Invent!, is a drop-in session for families and children, running from 11am to 2pm. Children from pre-school age up to 11 and above, along with their grown-ups, are encouraged to explore playful movement around the sculptures. Participants will be gently guided to try out different ways of moving, invent their own creative patterns, and use their imagination to interact with the space.

The second workshop, Drift Tricks – Movement Lab, takes place from 4pm to 6pm and is aimed at young people aged 13 to 18. This two-hour session offers a supportive group environment where participants can experiment with movement, creativity, and self-expression, using the Drift Tricks sculptures as inspiration.

People who use skateboards confidently are welcome to bring them along, but this is not a skateboarding lesson or a session focused on tricks. Instead, the emphasis is on using the body to explore and collaborate with others. No previous dance or movement experience is required and all bodies and abilities are welcome.

By the end of the session, participants will have created their own movement sequences, either solo or in small groups, shaped by their interests and imagination.

Drift Tricks is a pair of interactive sculptures designed to encourage improvisation and interaction, especially for wheeled users such as skateboarders, scooter riders, roller skaters, pushbike riders and WCMX users.

Originally commissioned by PRIMEdesign for Civic Plaza in Plymouth, the sculptures reimagine a fragment of the Civic Centre’s roof as a playful, skate-able structure. The concept was developed in workshops with young skaters, who imagined a scenario in which a piece of the Civic Centre’s roof was blown into the square by strong winds, becoming a new site for creative play and movement.

Although the sculptures were originally intended for installation in Plymouth, council restrictions meant they could not be used as intended. This temporary installation in Huddersfield offers a rare opportunity for the public to engage with these unique social sculptures, designed to enhance community interaction with civic space.

