Free money workshops to provide savvy saving support to young people at Sheffield Half Marathon

Young people supporting runners at the Sheffield Half Marathon later this month can learn how best to save their money while they cheer on the masses, thanks to a programme of free, engaging workshops being held by the race’s headline sponsor, Sheffield Mutual.

The Friendly Society, which provides a range of savings and investment products, has sponsored the popular event since 2024, and the 2025 race will see it host a series of free educational activities for young people to enjoy while runners make their way around the 13.1-mile course.

These include the Sheffield Mutual Numbers Academy - an interactive play space where young people can take part in a series of fun exercises to learn more about money and saving. Working their way through a series of numbers-focused games and challenges, children will earn pretend money which they will have the opportunity to spend on a selection of goodies once they’ve graduated from the Academy.

For older children, there is the Sheffield Mutual Super Savers Quiz, which will test youngsters to find out how well they manage their money. Based on their test results, the Sheffield Mutual Money Mavericks - a team of specialists who will be on-hand to give chat through all things money, saving and investments - will provide help and guidance on how they can manage their money better and start saving to give themselves the best possible financial future.

As South Yorkshire’s biggest half marathon, the Sheffield Mutual Half Marathon will see thousands of runners lacing up their trainers and pounding the streets of the city to raise awareness and funds for hundreds of charities.

The race, staged by Run For All in partnership with Sheffield City Council, will start at Arundel Gate at 9.30am, with runners taking in the stunning scenery of the Peak District on the climb to Ringinglow, before circling back to the finish line in the city centre.

Speaking about the sponsorship of the event, Jamie Bellamy, Chief Executive Officer of Sheffield Mutual, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring this year’s Sheffield Half Marathon, one of the region’s most popular running events that sees thousands of dedicated people take on the challenging route to raise money for hundreds of different good causes.

“The Sheffield Half Marathon celebrates coming together to make a powerful, positive impact - an ethos that is hugely important to us. As a Friendly Society we’re dedicated to helping people and believe in the power of collaboration to make a tangible difference, whether that’s through sponsoring events like the Sheffield Half Marathon, or providing guidance to people to support their future plans financially.

“We can’t wait to line the streets of Sheffield on Sunday 23rd March to cheer on the masses and support everyone taking part. We’re also looking forward to welcoming people to our workshops taking place on the day, to help support young people in understanding their money better, with the aim of helping them establish a financial head start in life.”

More information on Sheffield Mutual, its products and services can be found at on the website. Further details on the Sheffield Mutual Half Marathon is available at www.runforall.com