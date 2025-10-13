Free face-to-face energy support comes to Leeds as almost half still don’t seek help when struggling with bills

Almost half (48 per cent) of people in Yorkshire still don’t seek professional advice or support when struggling to pay their energy bills, despite the support available.

Reasons for this include stigma or embarrassment (31 per cent), belief that they won’t qualify (30 per cent), or due to the lack of information available (23 per cent).

In fact, 42 per cent agree they find it difficult to talk about struggling to pay their energy bills, rising from 32 per cent last year.

A new poll, commissioned by British Gas as part of its independent charitable trust British Gas Energy Trust (The Trust), found gas and electric costs are the most challenging for 19 per cent, followed by council tax (14 per cent) and water (10 per cent).

It comes as British Gas and British Gas Energy Trust have partnered with the Post Office and 20 local charities to offer 120 free drop-in events across Britain over the next 12 months.

These events give people the chance to get practical, face-to-face support on budget planning, managing energy debt, applying for debt write-off grants, and accessing simple energy-saving measures to help keep homes warmer and bills lower.

Jessica Taplin, Chief Executive of British Gas Energy Trust, said: "We know that managing household budgets remains a real challenge for many, with the cost of living putting pressure on people across the country. And although we’re starting to see more people coming forward to seek support, we recognise that doing so can still feel difficult.

“That’s why we’ve partnered with the Post Office and trusted local charities to bring support into communities across Britain – including Yorkshire. These drop-in sessions provide practical advice on budgeting, managing bills, and accessing grants, all in a friendly and approachable setting. Our Individuals and Families Fund and Energy Support Fund are also now open to both British Gas customers and those with other suppliers - whether you're on a prepayment meter or a credit account. If you need support, you can find out more and apply through the British Gas Energy Trust website.

“No one should feel alone in this - and we want people to know that help is not only available, but designed to work for them, wherever they are in life.”

According to the research, for those who are willing to seek support, their first ports of call are either friends and family (33 per cent) or energy provider payment plans (18 per cent).

It also found 47 per cent believe advice from a trusted local money and energy advice charity would also make it much easier for them to get the support they need during difficult times.

With 47 per cent likely to go straight to their energy provider in this situation.

59 per cent believe there should be more Government and charity programmes to help people manage rising energy costs.

Christina King, Customer Vulnerability Manager at British Gas, said: “It’s encouraging to see more people speaking to their energy provider when they’re finding things tough. That first conversation can make a real difference and there are many ways we can help.

“Our British Gas advisors will be available at local pop-up events to offer practical, face-to-face guidance – and these sessions are just one of the ways we’re helping customers during the upcoming winter. We committed £140 million to help customers since 2021 with their energy bills, the biggest voluntary support package from an energy company.

“Through the British Gas Energy Trust, we’re providing access to grants, funding, and free advice services alongside additional support like matched debt repayments and non-repayable credit for those in serious difficulty.”

The drop-in events are taking place in Leeds at The Markets Post Office on 14th & 15th of October and then at The Compton Centre on 21st & 22nd of October, see the full list of events here.