The Leeds model was dumped from the island last night. Photo: ITV

Born in Wakefield but living in Leeds, the 22-year-old entered the villa last month as one of the twelve new girls joining the boys at Casa Amor, but was dumped from the island alongside her footballer beau Aaron Simpson.

Initially in the series she coupled up with original islander Toby, before he had a change of heart and returned to his previous partner Chloe.

She recently chose to couple up with islander Aaron, but the pair received the lowest number of votes from the public last night and have been sent home days before the final.

The Leeds model had previously studied fashion for two years at Leeds College of Art, Mary was recruited as a model at the age of 15 before pursuing it full time two years ago.

Mary also has her own YouTube channel with over one thousand subscribers where she posts make-up and clothing hauls for her followers.

Last month, the heat was turned up as she along with eleven other girls joined the boys in the new villa, with the current couples being split up.

Each villa was joined by a new set of boys and girls, the latest additions being used to test the strength of the current relationships on the island.

Previously rumoured to be tied with ex-Love Islander Chris Hughes after photos of them in a restaurant together emerged last year, Mary had originally set her sights on Liam, saying:

"He's just beautiful, He's 6ft6 for a start, he seems really old-school, like a gentleman. He's perfect."

"If I go in there and I really like Liam I'll have to step on Millie's toes."

Yet since her arrival in the villa Mary had formed a close relationship with islander Toby instead, before pursuing a relationship with fellow dumpee Aaron.

Love Island continues every night except Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. New episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.