Laura Whitmore will host the finale live from the villa. Photo: PA

Over the last seven weeks viewers at home have seen the turbulent journeys of 37 cast members in the Love Island villa.

The popular TV show, now on its seventh season, has been broadcasting six days a week since June 28 and is set to end in less than two weeks time.

Remaining on the island are six couples, and over the course of the next week islanders will be eliminated to leave only one couple standing to win the £50,000 prize fund.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 final and when you can watch it.

When is the final?

The finale for this year's Love Island was announced earlier this week live on the show- Monday 23 August at 9pm.

This will take place after a total of 49 episodes showcasing each islander's journey in the villa, with couples gradually being eliminated over the course of the episode until only the winning couple remains.

Still to come this season is the infamous baby challenge, and the introduction of each islander's parents in the final week of the show.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch the finale on ITV2 as well as on ITV's streaming site.

The programme is set to start at its usual time of 9pm, but will run an extended time of 90 minutes with host Laura Whitmore broadcasting live from the villa.

Who is favoured to win?

According to popular betting site Gambler, the current favourites to win are Liam and Millie.The odds on the duo winning are now 8/11, despite their tumultuous journey in the villa after Casa Amor shook the couple.

Toby and Chloe are not far behind in second place, then followed by Teddy and Faye.

Until recently, pairing from day one Liberty and Jake were predicted first in line for the cash prize, however they have now dropped in estimations to fourth place.

At the bottom of the ranks are Kaz and Tyler, sitting at 50/1 to win.

Love Island continues every night except Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. New episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.