A trailer for the new season has been released and indicates some dramatic twists and turns for Euphoria fans to delve into.

The hit TV show shot to fame after the success of its first season - focusing on a group of teenagers as they struggled with drugs, love, social media and money.

Emmy Award winner Zendaya took on the role of Rue Bennett, a teen trying to overcome her addiction alongside her best friend and former partner Jules Vaughn.

It is expected that this new season will dive further into their relationship, exploring the complications and difficulties of being young.

Here is everything you need to know about Euphoria season two.

When does Euphoria season 2 come out?

Euphoria season 2 is released in the UK in January 2022. Photo: PA

Euphoria season 2 is released in the UK on January 10, 2022.

This is the same time as the release in the US on HBO Max on January 9, 2022.

Where can I watch it?

The new episodes will air weekly on Sky Atlantic and on NOW, after which the episodes will be available to watch on-demand

How many episodes will season 2 be?

It is believed that the second season will run for eight episodes - the same amount as season one.

The new season follows last year's bonus two episodes, each focusing on Rue and Jules, which aired in December 2020 and January 2021.