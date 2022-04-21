The former US president was seen storming out of an interview with the TV presenter in a new advert for his TalkTV show Piers Morgan: Uncensored.

In the clip, Trump can be heard calling Morgan “dishonest” and “a fool”, walking out and telling the camera crew to “turn the camera off”.

This TV clash comes after Piers Morgan publically ended his friendship with Trump back in January 2021, citing the Capitol riots as the reason.

Below is what we know so far about the interview airing next week, and what led to the breakdown of Trump and Morgan's relationship.

Why did Donald Trump appear to storm off?

Donald Trump appeared to storm out of an interview with Piers Morgan after he was asked about losing the 2020 election.

Piers Morgan appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday Morning.

During the interview, Trump seems to become annoyed with Morgan after being told that the 2020 election was “free and fair” and that he "lost”.

Trump responded: “Only a fool would think that”. Morgan can then be seen asking Trump if he thinks he is a fool, Trump replies: “I do now, yeah.”

What did Piers Morgan say about Donald Trump?

Piers Morgan publically ended his friendship with Donald Trump after the riots in the Capitol in January 2021.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Piers called Trump "mentally unstable", "deranged" and "dangerous" and said their friendship was finished.

He also called for Trump to be impeached.

The pair had previously held each other in high regard, with Piers stating just months before " I still consider him to be a friend, I've known him a long time."

When does the interview air?

The first episode of the new TV show Uncensored will be screened on Monday at 8pm, the launch day of Rupert Murdoch’s new television channel TalkTV.

How can I watch Talk TV in the UK?

TalkTV will be available on the following streaming platforms:

- Amazon Fire TV

- Apple TV

- Samsung TV Plus

TalkTV will also be available from Monday 25 April on linear TV through the following channel numbers:

- Sky 526

- Virgin Media 627

- Freeview 237