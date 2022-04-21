The 57-year-old left ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain last March after he clashed with weather presenter Alex Beresford over Megan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Over a year on Morgan is set to present his own programme, titled Uncensored, on new TV channel TalkTV.
Here is everything you need to know about Uncensored, and the launch of TalkTV.
When does Piers Morgan Uncensored start?
Morgan is due to return to screens with his new TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored on April 25 at 8pm.
The show will also air on Fox Nation in the US and Sky News Australia.
Where can I watch the new TV programme in the UK?
TalkTV will be available on the following streaming platforms:
- Amazon Fire TV
- Apple TV
- Samsung TV Plus
TalkTV will also be available from Monday 25 April on linear TV through the following channel numbers:
- Sky 526
- Virgin Media 627
- Freeview 237
- Freesat 217
What is TalkTV and when does it launch?
TalkTV is a forthcoming British television channel owned and operated by News UK.
The channel will go live on April 25 at 7pm, with Piers Morgan Uncensored launching at 8pm the same day.
Who else will appear on TalkTV?
Aside from Piers Morgan, there are plenty of controversial TV hosts returning to screens for Talk TV.
Below is a list of some of the presenters with shows starting on TalkTV on April 25:
Jeremy Kyle
Tom Newton-Dunn
Sharon Osborne
Richard Tice
Nick de Bois
Trisha Goddard
Peter Cardwell
Claudia Liza and David Bull
James Whale
Ian Collins
Mike Graham
Julia Hartley-Brewer
James Max
Howard Hughes
Kevin O’Sullivan
Mark Saggers