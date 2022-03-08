The documentary series Stacey Dooley Investigates sees the 34-year-old journalist delve into current affairs issues affecting young people around the world.

First broadcast in 2009, the series is now on its seventh season, and has already released two episodes based around young women affected by stalking.

The latest episode is set to be shown in BBC One this week, and will see Dooley head to a convent.

Below is everything you need to know about the new episode Stacey Dooley: Inside the Convent.

What is Inside the Convent about?

Inside The Convent sees investigator Stacey Dooley spend 10 days living with nuns at St Hilda’s Priory in Whitby.

While at the nunnery she will replicate the life of members of the priory, following strict rules and chores in a real-life Nonnatus House.

When will the episode air?

Stacey Dooley: Inside The Convent will next air on BBC One on Wednesday 9 March at 11.20pm.

After its BBC One release date this week, the documentary is now available on iPlayer.

What are other episodes of Stacey Dooley Investigates about?

In the first two episodes of season seven Stacey meets women affected by stalking.

The two episodes see her meet with an obsessed fan, a man stalking a girl half his age and an ex-prisoner amongst other perpetrators, as well as victims of the crime.

Preivous episodes of Stacey Dooley Investigates explored issues of child labour in Nepal and young people who are trading on their looks and sexuality for a living.

Where can I watch previous seasons of Stacey Dooley Investigates?

Previous episodes of Stacey Dooley Investigates are available on iPlayer.

Other programmes starring Dooley are also available, including her two part documentary Stacey Dooley: On The Psych Ward.