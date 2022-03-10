Last year saw Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, The Father and Tenet sweep the Baftas, taking home prizes for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Leading Actor and more.

Yet for this year's Baftas, things are set to be slightly different than we have become accustomed to - with the 2022 BAFTA Awards being held in person for the first time in two years.

Below is everything you need to know about this weekend's awards ceremony.

When and where are the Baftas this year?

The Bafta Awards will take place on Sunday 13 March at the Royal Albert Hall.

The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One from 7pm.

Rebel Wilson with the 'Heads on sticks' that are used to check for camera blocking for the forthcoming EE British Academy Film Awards, ahead of Sunday's awards show, at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Who is hosting the awards?

This year the Baftas will be hosted by Australian actor and Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson.

This comes after Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman hosted the main show last year.

Who is nominated for a Bafta this year?

Below is the full list of nominees and for which category they are nominated for:

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

Best Director

After Love: Aleem Khan

Drive My Car: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening: Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza: Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog: Jane Campion

Titane: Julia Ducournau

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar: Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali: Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch: The Power of the Dog

Leonardo Dicaprio: Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham: Boiling Point

Will Smith: King Richard

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist: West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds: Belfast

Troy Kotsur: Coda

Woody Norman: C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons: The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-Mcphee: The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

After Love: Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point: James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)

The Harder They Fall: Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)

Keyboard Fantasies: Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing: Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga: House of Gucci

Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones: Coda

Renate Reinsve: The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan: After Love

Tessa Thompson: Passing

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe: Belfast

Jessie Buckley: The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose: West Side Story

Ann Dowd: Mass

Aunjanue Ellis: King Richard

Ruth Negga: Passing

Adapted Screenplay

Coda: Siân Heder

Drive My Car: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune: Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter: Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog: Jane Campion

Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos: Aaron Sorkin

Belfast: Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up: Adam Mckay

King Richard: Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza: Paul Thomas Anderson

Original Score

Being The Ricardos: Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up: Nicholas Britell

Dune: Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch: Alexandre Desplat

The Power Of The Dog: Jonny Greenwood

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing