BAFTA Awards 2022: How to watch the awards ceremony and the full list of nominees - including Dune and The Power of the Dog
The Baftas will be held in person this weekend for the first time since March 2020.
Last year saw Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, The Father and Tenet sweep the Baftas, taking home prizes for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Leading Actor and more.
Read More
Yet for this year's Baftas, things are set to be slightly different than we have become accustomed to - with the 2022 BAFTA Awards being held in person for the first time in two years.
Below is everything you need to know about this weekend's awards ceremony.
When and where are the Baftas this year?
The Bafta Awards will take place on Sunday 13 March at the Royal Albert Hall.
The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One from 7pm.
Who is hosting the awards?
This year the Baftas will be hosted by Australian actor and Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson.
This comes after Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman hosted the main show last year.
Who is nominated for a Bafta this year?
Below is the full list of nominees and for which category they are nominated for:
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power Of The Dog
Best Director
After Love: Aleem Khan
Drive My Car: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening: Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza: Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog: Jane Campion
Titane: Julia Ducournau
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar: Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali: Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch: The Power of the Dog
Leonardo Dicaprio: Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham: Boiling Point
Will Smith: King Richard
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist: West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds: Belfast
Troy Kotsur: Coda
Woody Norman: C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons: The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-Mcphee: The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
After Love: Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point: James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)
The Harder They Fall: Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)
Keyboard Fantasies: Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing: Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga: House of Gucci
Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones: Coda
Renate Reinsve: The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan: After Love
Tessa Thompson: Passing
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe: Belfast
Jessie Buckley: The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose: West Side Story
Ann Dowd: Mass
Aunjanue Ellis: King Richard
Ruth Negga: Passing
Adapted Screenplay
Coda: Siân Heder
Drive My Car: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune: Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter: Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog: Jane Campion
Original Screenplay
Being the Ricardos: Aaron Sorkin
Belfast: Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up: Adam Mckay
King Richard: Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza: Paul Thomas Anderson
Original Score
Being The Ricardos: Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up: Nicholas Britell
Dune: Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch: Alexandre Desplat
The Power Of The Dog: Jonny Greenwood
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
