It's been over six months since Love Island champions Millie Court and Liam Reardon were crowned winners - so when can we next tune in to the hit reality show?

Show applications opened earlier this year, with some new additions to the casting process in place.

Below is everything we know about Love Island 2022 so far.

When is Love Island 2022 on TV?

There is no confirmed release date as of yet, however the show usually begins broadcasting in the first week of June.

Love Island lasts for six weeks, so viewers can expect the eighth series to start in early June and end in mid-July.

Pictured: Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore. Photo: ©ITV

What changes have been made ahead of this year's Love Island?

Reports have suggested that this year’s islanders will be in a different villa to what viewers are used to.

Non-binary applications are also supposedly being accepted, with a Love Island spokesperson saying: "The only stipulations are that applicants are over 18, single and looking for love."

When did applications open?

The hit ITV2 programme officially opened applications in January of this year.

Budding Love Island contestants can apply for the show on the ITV website using an application form.

Will Laura Whitmore host Love Island 2022?

Rumours were swirling about who would be the host of Love Island 2022 - however in recent weeks it seems that current host Laura Whitmore has been confirmed to stay.

Talks have reportedly begun between Love Island producers and the Irish presenter's representatives to get the ball rolling with season eight.

This comes after reports suggested that producers were considering replacing Laura with Maya Jama alongside former contestant Maura Higgins.

Love Island returns to ITV2 later this year, and past episodes are available to watch on ITV Hub.