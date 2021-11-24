After the worldwide success of Squid Game's first season, the hit show has now officially been renewed by Netflix for a second season.

The series ended with protagonist Seong Gi-Hun witnessing the Recruiter, played by Gong Yoo, recruiting another player into the game, leading him to stay in Korea to attempt to destroy Squid Game once and for all.

Squid Game has been confirmed for another season. Photo: PA Photo/Netflix/Noh Juhan

This plot line leaves plenty of room for a new season- one with the potential to be even more explosive than the first.

Here is what we know about Squid Game season two so far.

When will season two air?

Creator of Squid Game Hwang Dong-hyuk has spoken about the prospect of a second season for some time, but it wasn't until 9 November this year that he confirmed it was going ahead.

The first season was announced in 2019, with production taking two years to complete.

This means that we could be seeing a second season as soon as late next year.

Will Gi-Hun return?

After the ending of season one it is highly likely viewers will see the return of protagonist Gi-Hun.

However many of the other characters, including fan favourite Jung Ho-yeon, died in the first season so it is not known whether they will return.

Characters such as Jung, Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su may return in flashbacks of sorts, but it is suspected by fans that the new season will revolve around Gi-Hun and a set of new cast members.

What will the plot be?

At the end of the first season Gi-hun managed to beat the game, but in the final few minutes of the last episode he discovered that despite the death of the Squid Game's creator, the competition was still going on with new recruits.

It is probable that this new season will follow Gi-hun as he attempts to destroy the game once and for all.

How can I watch it?

The show will likely be released in the same way as season one.

All the episodes will be released at once onto streaming service Netflix as a collective.