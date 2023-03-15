The highlight of tonight’s episode of Saving Lives in Leeds was the heart-wrenching story of seven-year-old Brooklyn. After being involved in a horrific car crash that killed his mum, sister and brother, Brooklyn was left with both legs broken. The episode met him and his dad, nine months on, as he had the metal pins removed from his legs.

After less than an hour in surgery, Brooklyn was reunited with his dad Craig. “It’s [Brooklyn] that gives me the strength,” Craig said. “Knowing everything is back to normal with him and knowing he can carry on being how he is, that makes me feel better. I just want to make sure he’s happy and he’s got everything he needs, and he’s safe.”

The episode also followed the story of 59-year-old solicitor David, as surgeon Sheila Frazer fought to remove a colossal tumour from his adrenal gland. The cancerous growth removed from him was the size of a football – and weighed more than two kilograms.

Viewers were in awe at Sheila and the team’s quick work in removing the tumour, with one viewer tweeting: “Super to see the surgeon that undertook my thyroid surgery last year on Saving Lives in Leeds on BBC2. A great female team too!”

David was given the all clear after the surgery, and said he felt “much better” after the tumour was removed.

Others featured in tonight’s episode include 49-year-old Carl, who needed part of his skull rebuilt after a bad fall left him with a brain injury. Michael, 61, also had a successful surgery to relieve pain caused by spinal stenosis – a condition that can put pressure on the spinal cord and nerves that travel through the spine.

Another viewer tweeted: “Watching saving lives in Leeds, the decisions the health professionals have to make day in day out……. Forever grateful for @GWH_NHS for keeping my Lee alive for months in ICU and @RBandH for operating when no other hospitals would take him.”