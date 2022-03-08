Last year TV personality and former Daily Mail columnist Piers Morgan criticised the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle for her comments made about the royal family on American chat show Oprah.

Morgan faced a wave of Ofcom complaints due to his remarks, leading to his public clash with Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford and Morgan's subsequent departure from the show.

Piers Morgan leaves BBC Broadcasting House, London, after appearing on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday Morning. Photo: PA

But what happened between Piers and Meghan before the Good Morning Britain feud?

Below is a timeline of the pair's relationship leading up to the TV clash last year.

Meghan and Piers' relationship

In an interview Piers revealed that the pair first became acquainted in 2015 on Twitter when the 55-year-old followed Meghan and struck up a conversation.

They met at a pub in London shortly afterwards before Meghan reportedly left to go to a party where she met her husband, Prince Harry.

Morgan has stated that Meghan stopped replying to his Twitter messages shortly after meeting Harry, and has since branded her a “a social climber of sorts".

What did he say about her appearance on Oprah?

In March last year Morgan criticised the Duchess on ITV's Good Morning Britain, stating that he did not believe her accounts of being poorly treated by the royal establishment.

He also questioned revelations about her mental health and experience of racism while acting as part of the royal family.

These comments led to an on-air clash between Piers and his fellow broadcaster Alex Beresford, who said he was “trashing” Meghan because she “cut him off”.

It was announced that Morgan had resigned from the show that evening.

What did Meghan say in her interview with Oprah?

During the interview with Oprah, Meghan claimed that Harry had "conversations" within the royal household about how dark her son Archie's skin might have been before he was born.

Meghan also revealed that she felt ostracised by the royal family during her time in the household, and as a result her mental health rapidly deteriorated and resulted in her having suicidal thoughts.

After the interview aired, a statement was issued by the Queen, which read: "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

What did Piers Morgan say today?

Today (8 March 2022) Morgan doubled down on his previous statements about Meghan, taking to Twitter to say:

‘‘It’s a year today since I declared that I didn’t believe a word Meghan Markle said in her royal-trashing Oprah whine-athon. I still don’t."

What is Piers Morgan doing now?

Morgan has announced he will be part of a new TV channel called TalkTV.

The channel will be available on weeknights in the UK, US, and Australia, however no release date has been set yet.