As MasterChef returns for a long-awaited 18th series, viewers are eagerly anticipating the arrival of John Torode and Gregg Wallace to screens.

From signature dishes to a full three-course meal, this new season of MasterChef is sure to deliver on delicious plates and plenty of drama.

Below is everything you need to know about the new series.

When is MasterChef on?

The first episode of MasterChef series 18 will air on Wednesday 23 March at 8pm.

It is likely that three episodes will then air each week between Monday and Friday, between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

What channel will series 18 be on?

The first episode will air at 8pm on BBC One, with all episodes available on iPlayer after broadcast.

Series 12 to 17 are also available to stream on iPlayer.

How many episodes of MasterChef will there be?

Last season there were 18 episodes over a six week period.

It is likely that this season will be the same.

Who are the MasterChef judges?

Fan favourites Gregg Wallace and John Torode will be back for series 18.

The duo have been the face of the show since the reboot of the show began in 2005.

Who won last year's series of MasterChef?

Last year’s MasterChef winner was 31-year-old Tom Rhodes from Manchester.

Tom beat fellow finalists Mike and Alexina to become the show's seventeenth winner; finishing the show and going back to work at Nando's.

He has said he would like to release a cookbook soon.