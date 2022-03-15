Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars sees the Michelin-starred chef on the hunt for the next generation Food Star; someone running an exciting and innovative food or drink business, in which Ramsay will invest £150,000 of his own money.

Ramsay, 55, is the face of a number of other TV programmes, including Hell’s Kitchen, Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back.

Below is everything you need to know about his new TV show Future Food Star.

What is Future Food Star about?

Ramsay has selected 12 of the UK’s best up-and-coming food and drink entrepreneurs to compete to earn his investment.

In what has been described as an 'Apprentice'-style format, the contestants will battle it out to win an investment of £150,000 from Ramsay himself.

The show's synopsis states that "Gordon will push everyone to their limits through a series of relentless challenges that tests their character and business acumen. The person who impresses him most will win a life-changing investment."

When will Future Food Star air in the UK?

Future Food Stars is set to air in the UK later this month, but no exact release date has been released yet.

It will air on BBC One.

Who are the contestants for Future Food Star?

Amit, 38 from Malvern Hills, is a chef and restaurant owner who has developed a range of small-batch authentic Indian sauces using the family recipes.

Asher, 28, from The Rhondda Valley, sells his own homemade jams that have a quirky appeal to a younger market.

Bola, 46 from Hertfordshire, created her apple cider vinegar seltzers after swapping fizzy drinks for a tonic she made.

Jamie, 36 from Macclesfield, is an ex-Navy head chef who decided to take his cooking skills and open his own business showcasing his favourite ingredients: mussels.

Jen, 35 from Castleford, decided to start her own bottled cocktail business after realising it could prove very expensive trying to make your own cocktails at home.

Leah, 38 from London, creates brownies for people with allergies or dietary requirements.

Matthew, 33 from London, wants to open his first restaurant with a zero-waste ethos and a social enterprise ambition.

Michelle, 45, from Abernethy, sells clootie dumplings in a range of flavours.

Steph, 30 from Manchester, is a former Navy Lieutenant who has retired to follow her dream of creating Japanese-inspired soft drinks.

Valentina, 37 from London, researched the vegan cake mix market and realised there was a huge opportunity for her to develop mixes.

Victoria, 28 from London, launched a range of healthy snacks inspired by her mum’s plantain crisps and now has several plant-based products.

Vincenzo, 27 from London, creates sustainable, artisan, smoked (using only smoke and salt), hand sliced smoked salmon in fully compostable packaging.