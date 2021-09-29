This year the series kicked off with 16 new contestants all looking to find love through the reality show experiment. Photo: E4

Each couple were paired up by dating experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson, and Charlene Douglas in an attempt to help them find their match, with each couple facing new challenges each week set by the experts.

In the last month viewers have seen each contestant face 'yes week', the homestays and move in together, some with more rocky results than others.

It was in the 'move-in' week that viewers saw controversial MAFS bride Nikita lash out at fellow contestant Jordon at one of the dinner parties, leading to her being removed from the show for being 'aggressive' towards the groom.

Leeds lad Matt on the other hand has seen success in finding love with Dan, with Matt considering a move to Ireland with his beau.

Married At First Sight UK is now set to come to an end on Monday 4 October at 9pm, where the full lineup of contestants will return to hear the experts opinion on the relationships they developed over the course of the experiment.

The penultimate episode airing tomorrow at 9pm will start the drama as the couples decide whether or not to review their vows at the final ceremony.

This ceremony comes after the couples have spent a few weeks apart to reflect on their relationship, with many worried that rocky lovers Luke and Morag will separate ahead of the final next week.

Watch tonight's episode on E4 at 9pm, with new episodes being shown from Monday to Thursday.

Episodes will be available to watch after they have aired on the streaming service All 4.

Watch the finale live on E4 at 9pm on Monday 4 October.