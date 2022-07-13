Love Island: Leeds islander and Castleford Tigers player Jacques O'Neill reveals why he quit villa

The 23-year-old announced his shock exit during Tuesday's episode, explaining that he felt the best thing for his relationship with Paige Thorne, 24, was for him to return home so he could be at his "best" for her.

This comes after he has spent the last number of days attempting to win back Paige after it was revealed he kissed Cheyanne Kerr while she was away in Casa Amor.

Jacques O'Neill.

Last night's episode saw them continue to work through issues after the return of former contestant Adam Collard caused a stir amongst the pair.

At the end of the show, Jacques and Paige went for a chat on the terrace alone where he got emotional as he explained that over the past two weeks things had been getting to him.

Holding back tears, he said: "I just wish I could finish my journey off with you in here but I'm going to go home today."

His revelation prompted Paige to cry and as they embraced he added: "You've got to still enjoy your time here. Just do what you need to do and I'll be waiting for you."

Through tears, Paige replied: "I don't want you to go but also I want you to be happy and it hurts me seeing you in this way."

Jacques added: "I just know for us to work I need us to get back to myself and the only way I'm going to get back to myself is going home."

In the beach hut, he admitted: "I'd say in the last week, the only thing keeping me in this place was Paige. That's the only thing I was staying for. I've never felt this way for anyone so I just want to get home, be myself again and carry things on the outside."

He added: "It's just not fair on the girl she deserves better than me. It's not the end of me and Paige because everyone knows what she means to me."

To announce the news to his fellow islanders, he gathered everyone around the firepit and explained: "I just feel like lately, I just can't be myself.

"I'm trying my best but I'm not a fake person and I'm not going to start faking things and act like I'm okay when things inside aren't actually okay.

"For me and Paige to work I need to be at my best and if that means removing myself from the situation and waiting for Paige when she gets out then that I'm going to do."

His admission left the other contestants shocked and emotional with his close friend Luca Bish saying "It's not going to be the same without you" through tears as Andrew Le Page told him he had "been a brother" to him.

Speaking later in the Beach Hut, Paige tearfully said: "I appreciate everything he has done, I support his decision 100%.

"Obviously, it hurts me to see how unhappy he was and how he wasn't being himself so obviously, I just want the absolute best for him."

Jacques and Paige shared some final moments alone together before all of the islanders collectively hugged to see him out of the villa.

Earlier in the episode, Jacques got riled up as the other islanders told him that new arrival Adam had been talking about his behaviour in the villa to Paige.

While confronting Paige about the situation he became short with her and rudely told fellow contestant Billy Brown to leave which caused further tension among the couple.

After they discussed his brash response to the situation, he appeared withdrawn and he could later be seen leaving the bedroom in the middle of the night to go sit outside by himself.

The next morning Jacques told Luca that he was going to "try and get back to myself" but he finally came to the conclusion that he wanted to leave.

A Love Island spokesperson said: "We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what's next for Jacques."