Leeds-based Channel 4 show 'Steph's Packed Lunch' to remain on screens following recommission

The daytime programme covers a wide range of topics including showbiz and food and is hosted by former BBC presenter Steph McGovern.

It will continue to run throughout 2022 and 2023 between Monday and Friday with the regular 100-minute format and the news comes following a slew of award nominations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show broadcasts live from Leeds Dock. Credit: Tom Barnes

The show has been nominated in the daytime category at the BAFTA Television Awards and is also in the running to win Best Daytime Programme at the Television and Radio Industries Club Awards.

It was also among those on the shortlist for Best Daytime Programme at the Broadcast Awards earlier this year and McGovern was nominated for Best Presenter at the 2022 Royal Television Programme Awards.

She said:“Eeee, I can’t believe it. We started the show in my living room in a lockdown, and now we’re nominated for a BAFTA. I’m so proud of my brilliant team who have made this show a place where we can all have a laugh together, meet people with extraordinary stories and tackle real issues.

"I also love that we’re broadcasting live every day from Leeds, which has meant we’ve been able to create opportunities in and around the area for lots of different people from all walks of life. It’s great we’re going to be able to continue doing that. And I get to carry on doing a job I absolutely love. Win win!"

The opportunities referred to include promotions to more senior roles for members of staff that joined as runners, researchers and assistant producers.

Regular guests include actress Denise van Outen and comedian Dane Baptise and the show has been hailed by Channel 4's Head of Daytime and Features Jo Street as a 'confident, modern, upbeat and feelgood show'.

Also in news: Meet the Leeds lad set to appear on raunchy new Channel 4 experiment Open House

She said: “I am chuffed to bits to see Steph’s Packed Lunch go from strength to strength, it’s a confident, modern, upbeat and feelgood show – just like Steph herself - and she and the brilliant team who make it more than deserve all the award nominations.