Two sisters, who are originally from Wakefield, and are starring in the Bafta nominated Channel 4 show, Hunted, have been caught.

The show sees contestants go on the ‘run’ and try and evade skilled intelligence agencies for 21 days, in the hope of winning £100,000.

The eighth series of the show launched earlier this month, on October 12, with fourteen ‘fugitives’ taking part.

Among those were Wakefield natives, and sisters, Jenni Salisbury and Emma Brock.

Prison officer, Jenni, now lives in Barnsley whilst sister Emma, is a business owner who currently lives in Harrogate.

38-year-old Emma was a fan of the Bafta-nominated Channel 4 show, which inspired her application.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to go on Hunted; I’m such a big fan of the show.

"I just thought it'd be a really unique experience and something that would be really great to do with Jenni actually”.

Unlike Emma, Jenni had never seen the show prior to her application – having only applied to “humour” Emma.

She said: “I'll be honest, I never wanted to do it. It was all Emma. I just humoured Emma”.

Unfortunately, the pair were ‘caught’ in Sunday’s episode (October 19) having been tracked down by the intelligence team when they tried to meet family.

The pair wanted to meet Emma’s mother-in-law Lorraine and father-in-law, David, at Mainsgill Farm Shop, in Richmond, whilst they travelled to their home in Scotland – in the hope of a lift.

However, the plans was intercepted by the hunters who were tracking the in-laws’ journey.

The sisters were captured by the hunters after they were spotted in a nearby field, after the arranged meet-up fell through.

After being captured, Emma said: “I’m really sad Jenni and I didn’t make it but this experience taught me we have an unbreakable bond”.

Jenni said: "Being on the run with Emma we haven’t spent time together like that in years. I couldn’t be prouder of the pair of us but I’m relieved to be going home!”

Summing up their experience in three words, Jenni said: “Wowzers, Heart-warming, Inspiring”, whilst Emma said: “Challenging, Heart-warming, Adventure-filled”.