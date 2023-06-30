The world’s last gaslit cinema is to begin screening films again after undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment.

Hyde Park Picture House on Brudenell Road in Leeds will finally open its doors to the public again today (Friday) after closing in 2020 for the £4.8m makeover.

The work has included a two-storey extension, creating a new 50-seater second room and restoring the interior.

The cinema first opened in 1914 and soon had a problem with groping men, so the story goes. The then owner installed gas lamps to deter would-be attackers - which have remained ever since.

A project to renovate the Leeds cinema began in 2014 on the centenary and the venue then closed in early 2020 so work could begin.

Now it will reopen tomorrow - with Wes Anderson's Asteroid City the first film being shown.

We took a visit to the historic venue to speak to those behind the project and take a look around, pictures of which you can see in our gallery below:

1 . Hyde Park Picture House Hyde Park Picture House will reopen to the public today. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Hyde Park Picture House Hyde Park Picture House opened on Brudenell Road in 1914. Renovation work began on the centenary in 2014 and the venue was closed in 2020 so that an extension and second cinema room could be built. It is now set to reopen to the public again tomorrow (June 30). Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Foyer The refurbishment is understood to have cost £4.8million, with a significant portion - more than £2million - coming from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The remainder was sourced from Leeds City Council, smaller grants and from fans of the cinema. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Ticket desk As part of the refurbishment, the ticket desk and bar has been extended to allow for more space for drinks and food. Photo: National World Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4