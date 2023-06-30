Hype Park Picture House: Excitement builds as famous Leeds cinema reopens after multi-million pound refurbishment
Hyde Park Picture House on Brudenell Road in Leeds will finally open its doors to the public again today (Friday) after closing in 2020 for the £4.8m makeover.
The work has included a two-storey extension, creating a new 50-seater second room and restoring the interior.
The cinema first opened in 1914 and soon had a problem with groping men, so the story goes. The then owner installed gas lamps to deter would-be attackers - which have remained ever since.
A project to renovate the Leeds cinema began in 2014 on the centenary and the venue then closed in early 2020 so work could begin.
Now it will reopen tomorrow - with Wes Anderson's Asteroid City the first film being shown.
We took a visit to the historic venue to speak to those behind the project and take a look around, pictures of which you can see in our gallery below: