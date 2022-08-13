Host of Leeds radio show Helen Skelton announced as Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Blue Peter host is currently the voice of a BBC Radio 5 Live show which is broadcast from Leeds.

She will now be joining the likes of football icon Tony Adams MBE and former Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds OBE on the popular BBC dancing show.

Image: Carla Speight/Getty Images

The news that she will be participating in the 20th series this autumn was revealed by Claudia Winkleman on BBC Radio 2 this morning.

Helen started her career in children’s television, presenting Blue Peter and Newsround.

She has since taken on numerous roles in the media industry and has even written a novel.

Dancing as the nation watches on will not be completely alien to her either, as she was part of the 2012 Christmas special edition of Strictly Come Dancing.