The reality TV show is on the hunt for new telly watchers after several stars died this year.

Gogglebox star Andy Michael died at the age of 61 following a short illness in August, while Mary Cook died in the same month aged 92.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Siblings Pete and Sophie from Gogglebox (photo: Channel 4).

The show's Pete McGarry also died in June of this year.

And Paige Deville and her mum Sally Hayward quit the show ahead of the new series, leaving space for new families to take part.

Now executive producer Victoria Ray is in search of family and friends who don’t necessarily think to try to be funny, but just are without trying.

It's not an easy skill, but fan favourites such as Lee and Jenny and Leeds sisters Ellie and Izzi make it looks easy.

Victoria said: “We pick people who don’t want to be on telly.

“The ideal people are the ones who don’t know that they’re funny. We like people who are charismatic, engaging and who don’t necessarily see themselves as TV personalities.

She also said that people who have no filter always do better on the show and make more of an impact with viewers.

“It’s good when they have no filter because then they don’t second-guess themselves when they’re talking," she added.

“We basically want people that you can warm to and want to see in your living rooms."

Do you think you'd have what it takes? We think it's about time Ellie and Izzi had some more West Yorkshire companions on the show!

Gogglebox continues on Friday at 9PM on Channel 4.