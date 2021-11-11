First look photos of Downton Abbey film showcase new era

Fans have been offered a first look at the highly-anticipated sequel to the Downton Abbey film.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 7:11 am
Updated Thursday, 11th November 2021, 7:14 am
PIC: Ben Blackall/Universal/PA Wire
PIC: Ben Blackall/Universal/PA Wire

Hugh Bonneville, who stars as Robert Grantham, and Michelle Dockery, who returns as Lady Mary, are pictured on the stairs of the stately home.

It was confirmed earlier this year that Downton Abbey: A New Era will arrive in cinemas on March 18, 2022.

Another image shows Sophie McShera's Daisy and Lesley Nicol's Mrs Patmore chatting over a stove in the kitchen of the fictional Yorkshire country estate.

Laura Haddock as Myrna Dalgleish and Michael Fox as Andy in Downton Abbey: A New Era. PIC: Ben Blackall/Universal/PA Wire

Other characters including Bertie Pelham (Harry Hadden-Paton) and Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael) are seen preparing for a tennis match.

Dame Maggie Smith, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and Elizabeth McGovern will all be reprising their roles.

And Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West are joining the cast.

Pictured, from left to right, are Harry Hadden-Paton stars as Bertie Pelham, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith and Allen Leech as Tom Branson are seen preparing for a tennis match. PIC: Ben Blackall/Universal/PA Wire

The hugely popular TV series aired on ITV from 2010 to 2015 and followed the fortunes of the aristocratic Crawley family and their downstairs servants.

Show creator Julian Fellowes is returning to pen the script while Simon Curtis, whose credits include My Week With Marilyn, is on directing duties.

The first movie, in 2019, followed a royal visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff.

Sophie McShera's Daisy and Lesley Nicol's Mrs Patmore chatting over a stove in the kitchen of the fictional Yorkshire country estate. PIC: Ben Blackall/Universal/PA Wire

